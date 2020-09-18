Coast Guard unloads several tons of seized cocaine and marijuana in Fort Lauderdale

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Harriet Lane offloaded several tons of drugs seized over roughly two weeks on September 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The value of the haul was estimated at $216 million, the Coast Guard said.

Footage shows the Coast Guard crew removing some of the 12,100 pounds of cocaine and 5,759 pounds of marijuana from a boat at Port Everglades.

According to DVIDS, the drugs were seized in “12 separate law enforcement cases by two Coast Guard vessels, three U.S. Navy vessels, and two British Royal Navy vessels in both the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea,” spanning between August 27 to September 8.