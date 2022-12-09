Coast-to-coast storm: Severe weather outbreak eyes South as blizzard could bury Plains, Midwest

A coast-to-coast storm looms from this weekend into next week, and the impacts could be significant along its journey across the country. That includes the potential for a dangerous severe weather outbreak in the South and a significant winter storm in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest that could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

The powerful storm will get underway this weekend when a large upper-level low-pressure system is forecast to bury many western mountains in feet of snow . It will then punch eastward into the central U.S. on Monday and Tuesday, where it will receive an injection of moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico.

A coast-to-coast storm will bring a variety of impactful weather as it tracks across the country next week.(FOX Weather)

"We're going to see all of those ingredients really begin to come together in what could form a severe weather outbreak," FOX Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said. "Included in that would be that threat, especially Monday night into Tuesday, for perhaps a few tornadoes. We're going to watch that very carefully as we kick off this upcoming workweek."

Forecast changes are likely over the coming days as the specific details get ironed out, but here's a general overview of what to expect next week from both the severe side and the wintry side.

Potential severe weather outbreak in South

Late Monday and into Tuesday, a strong cold front associated with the area of low pressure will sweep east across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley, providing the trigger for thunderstorm development as it pushes through a warm, humid air mass engulfing the region.

Monday night

The threat of severe weather will begin Monday night from North Texas into central and eastern Oklahoma and far western Arkansas. This includes the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail will all be possible during the overnight hours and into early Tuesday morning.

Nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to result in deaths than those that happen during the day because many people are asleep and caught unaware when a dangerous twister might be headed in their direction.

Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving potentially life-saving weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service, including one that will wake you up during the night.

Tuesday-Tuesday night

As the cold front continues to slide east, the threat of severe storms will follow suit on Tuesday when the risk of severe weather is even higher than Monday night.

Severe storms are expected from East Texas and eastern Oklahoma into southern Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, western Mississippi and far West Tennessee. That includes Dallas-Fort Worth, Little Rock in Arkansas, Alexandria and Shreveport in Louisiana, Jackson in Mississippi and Memphis in Tennessee.

Within that region, there could be an even higher potential for severe weather in the area shaded in the darkest red on the map below, which includes southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

Once again, tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail will all be possible with Tuesday's round of storms.

Severe weather threat on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.(FOX Weather)

The risk of severe weather on Wednesday remains uncertain as this system moves farther east, but current indications suggest at least a few severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Southeast.

Major winter storm, blizzard conditions possible in northern Plains, Upper Midwest

After the storm dumps feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend, it will spread heavy snow and high winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest by late Monday or early Tuesday and may linger over parts of those regions into the middle of next week.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the snow will likely peak in intensity from Tuesday night into Wednesday, when snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour.

Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph will accompany the heaviest snow, which might result in dangerous blizzard conditions with near-zero visibility across portions of the Dakotas and Nebraska.

"That's blowing or falling snow with winds of at least 35 mph, and the visibility will reduce to about a quarter-of-a-mile or less for three hours," FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera explained. "That is a blizzard, and that could potentially happen."

Potential snowfall next week.(FOX Weather)

The winter storm should gradually wind down and weaken during the second half of next week, though a few lingering snow showers could stick around through Thursday or Friday.

Details on who sees the heaviest snow and how much piles up will become clearer as the storm draws closer. Be sure to check back with FOX Weather for updates.

