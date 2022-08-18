Cocaine valued at 1.3 million seized by CBP at PHL

article

Cocaine, weighing 41 pounds and with a street value of $1.3 million, was found on a passenger plane arriving to Philadelphia from the Dominican Republic.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cocaine August 12th at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities announced.

CBP officers regularly inspect aircraft landing from overseas locations. According to authorities, during the inspection of the inbound flight from Santo Domingo, 16 brick-shaped items were found underneath a blanket in an avionics technical space.

The items were removed and inspected by CBP officers. The bricks were probed and officers found a white, powdery substance which was field-tested for the properties of cocaine hydrochloride.

Authorities said the cocaine weighed about 41 pounds and had a street value of $1.3 million.

While an investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.