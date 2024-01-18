Code Blue in effect as frigid temperatures spread across Philadelphia

As Philadelphia’s snow emergency comes to an end, another problem is on the horizon for the weekend and that is the frigid temperatures.

Crews across the city were able to clear many of the streets faster than anticipated, but any streets untreated or plowed are capable of turning into skating rinks as temperatures overnight and into Saturday plummet.

A Code Blue has been issued ahead of Saturday’s extreme temps, and for anyone that knows someone experiencing homelessness, a number is set up to call and report that person in need of shelter. The number is 215-232-1984.

City leaders ask all residents to look out for each other as the weekend chill lasts, taking care to help those in need, whether by helping clear sidewalks or providing food or warm clothes.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and the administration have been front and center in providing updates on snow removal and what responsibilities the public plays in helping assure an orderly and timely snow cleanup.

Parker went on to add, as forecasters have been stressing, conditions will become treacherous overnight into Saturday, as temps plummet.

Friday’s trash and recycling collections, which were expected to be picked up Saturday, are suspended and won’t be picked up until next week. As an alternative, residents can take their trash to city sanitation convenience centers, which are operating at regular hours Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If your car was towed during the snow emergency and you are looking for it, do not call 911. Instead call 215-686-SNOW (7669) and an operator will be able to help you locate your vehicle.

Citizens can track snowplows, as well as other city services, including trash pickup, at StreetSmartPHL, here.

Stay safe and healthy while shoveling snow with tips, here. For information on PennDOT's plows, check their interactive website, here. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.