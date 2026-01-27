Code Blue shelters fill as Montgomery County sees surge in no-heat calls during cold snap

The Brief Montgomery County is under a Code Blue alert with temperatures expected to drop even further this week. Heating companies are seeing a surge in calls for help with no heat and frozen pipes. Nearly 400 people are using Code Blue shelters across the county, according to officials.



Montgomery County is facing ongoing freezing temperatures, with heating companies overwhelmed by calls and local officials urging residents to seek out Code Blue shelters if they need a warm place to stay.

Heating companies see nonstop calls as temperatures drop

What we know:

Bill Frusco Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning has received more than 500 calls since Saturday, according to operations manager Bill Frusco. The company is handling about 90 homes a day in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, mostly for people with no heat and frozen pipes.

"It’s been absolutely insane," said Bill Frusco, operations manager for Bill Frusco Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. "Just today alone we’re going to be looking at hitting 90 houses in the Philadelphia and surrounding area. That’s just all people with no heat and frozen pipes," said Frusco.

The company is prepared to replace hot water boilers, heaters, furnaces and more, with parts stocked and ready for the days ahead. "These are all heaters that are ready to go out the next couple of days," said Frusco.

Frusco recommends keeping faucets on exterior walls at a slight drip and shutting off indoor valves for hose bibs to prevent freezing. "Whenever the temperatures come back up, that’s when calls will slow down a little bit, but for now until we see that it’s going to be you know full steam ahead," said Frusco.

Montgomery County opens Code Blue shelters for those in need

Local perspective:

Montgomery County is currently under a Code Blue alert, which is activated when temperatures stay below freezing for more than two hours, according to Commissioner Neil Makhija. The county has nine Code Blue shelters open, located at nonprofits and churches, providing a warm and safe place for people to stay.

"What that means is we’ve got nine code blue shelters across the county that are open that are welcoming people that are giving them a warm and safe place to stay," said Neil Makhija, Montgomery County commissioner.

Nearly 400 people are currently using Code Blue shelters in the county, Makhija said. The county is tracking close to 100 Code Blue days so far this season, compared to about 80 last year. "You never know who needs help and it’s good to show up for each other and make sure that we’re looking out for everyone in our community," said Makhija.

Montgomery County residents who need information about Code Blue shelters can call the Your Way Home Helpline at 610-278-3522.

Giant piles of snow remain across the region, with temperatures expected to get even colder.

Officials warn that the cold can be dangerous for people who cannot escape the elements and can cause serious problems for homes.