Code Orange: Smoke from wildfire in Canada prompts air quality alerts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Smoke from a wildfire more than 600 miles away is impacting the Delaware Valley, bringing hazy conditions to the area and prompting air quality alerts.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia, more than 16,000 people have been forced to evacuate as a wildfire burns.

Authorities say the fire has burned more than 25,000 acres of land and damaged about 200 homes.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the wildfires in a tweet, calling the situation "incredibly serious."

Despite being hundreds of miles away, smoke from the burning wildfires is impacting the Delaware Valley.

In Chester County, the West Chester Fire Department is warning about hazy smoke and a burning odor in the air.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the area, but code orange air quality alerts have been issued for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sensitive groups like children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions should limit time outside due to the smoke particles in the air.

The smoke from the fire will also cause hazy skies and a vibrant-colored sunrise and sunset, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.