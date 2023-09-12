'Cold-blooded reptile' caught! Alligator captured after eluding NJ police for weeks

See ya later, alligator! This reptile's time on the run has officially come to an end after sending police on a weeks-long gator hunt.

The four-foot-long alligator was first spotted at Victor Crowell Park in Middlesex County last month, before popping up in several bodies of water nearby.

Officers attempted to capture the "potentially dangerous" animal, but the gator escaped - twice!

Related article

Nearly three weeks later, police finally captured the elusive gator in Piscataway Township.

"Gator behind bars! Piscataway Cops Catch Cold-Blooded Reptile!"

It's still unclear where the alligator came from, but it is being relocated to the Cape May Zoo.





