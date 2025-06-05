Burglary suspect sought in Wilmington: police

The Brief Police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in multiple burglaries in Wilmington. Wilmington police provided images of the suspect which they obtained via surveillance videos.



Wilmington Police need the public's help to identify a man they say has been involved in multiple burglaries.

What we know:

According to police, the burglaries occurred between May 31 and June 1 in the following areas:

2200 block of West 9th Street,

700 block of Nottingham Road,

900 block of North Bancroft Parkway,

2200 block of Fairfield Place, and

2200 block of Highland Place.

After investigating, detectives obtained the following surveillance images of the suspect:

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this individual, or these incidents, is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Wilkers at (302) 576-3634.