Burglary suspect sought in Wilmington: police
WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington Police need the public's help to identify a man they say has been involved in multiple burglaries.
What we know:
According to police, the burglaries occurred between May 31 and June 1 in the following areas:
- 2200 block of West 9th Street,
- 700 block of Nottingham Road,
- 900 block of North Bancroft Parkway,
- 2200 block of Fairfield Place, and
- 2200 block of Highland Place.
After investigating, detectives obtained the following surveillance images of the suspect:
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this individual, or these incidents, is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Wilkers at (302) 576-3634.
The Source: The information in this story is from Wilmington Police.