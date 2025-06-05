Expand / Collapse search

Burglary suspect sought in Wilmington: police

Published  June 5, 2025 1:08pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
    • Police are looking to identify a man they say was involved in multiple burglaries in Wilmington.
    • Wilmington police provided images of the suspect which they obtained via surveillance videos.

WILMINGTON, DE - Wilmington Police need the public's help to identify a man they say has been involved in multiple burglaries. 

What we know:

According to police, the burglaries occurred between May 31 and June 1 in the following areas: 

  • 2200 block of West 9th Street,
  • 700 block of Nottingham Road,
  • 900 block of North Bancroft Parkway,
  • 2200 block of Fairfield Place, and
  • 2200 block of Highland Place.

After investigating, detectives obtained the following surveillance images of the suspect:

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this individual, or these incidents, is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Wilkers at (302) 576-3634.

