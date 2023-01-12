Weather Authority: Cold, cloudy, breezy conditions remain for Friday night and Saturday

It will be a cold start to the weekend now that a front has gone through the area, bringing temperatures back close to normal.

Overnight into Saturday morning, clouds will persist, as will the wind, as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Winds remain strong for Saturday, gusting into the 25 to 30 mph range by the afternoon, making it feel closer to 30 degrees, despite a high forecasted closer to 40 degrees. Clouds will also persist throughout the day.

Sunday will see sunny skies, with highs closer to the mid-40s, while some clouds roll back Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31

SATURDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 40, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 28

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 50, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mild again. High: 55, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 44