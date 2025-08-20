Collegeville family faces devastating loss after apartment fire; community rallies to help

A Collegeville family is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that destroyed their home and belongings.

Flavia Lauber, her husband Garrett, their 4-month-old son Giovani, and their dog Millie escaped the blaze, but they were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after noon on Tuesday in their second-floor apartment on East Main Street.

Flavia received a frantic call from her downstairs neighbor, urging her to evacuate immediately.

"I got the baby and the dog. We run out and in a span of 10 seconds. The roof above my head was already on fire," Flavia recounted.

Garrett, who was at work, rushed home to find the apartment engulfed in flames and smoke.

Despite the loss, the Laubers experienced a small miracle as the community quickly rallied to support them.

Flavia's coworkers at Ursinus College and residents from Collegeville and surrounding areas began donating essential items.

"Bags of clothing were coming, stuff for the baby, diapers, everything was just coming our way," Flavia said.

Garrett's father, Larry, started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family rebuild.

Flavia expressed gratitude, saying, "We just feel blessed. We don't have family here. My family is in Italy. My husband's family is 3 and a half hours away. We are overwhelmed."

Garrett added, "We are just so grateful. It's unbelievable. Half the people are people I've never heard of. It's incredible."

What's next:

Three other residents who lived in separate apartments also lost everything in the fire.

Garrett has set up GoFundMe campaigns for them as well, hoping the community will extend its support to all affected.

https://gofund.me/6b3070bc for the Lauber family

https://gofund.me/1ec34d0d for Eileen Rush

https://gofund.me/152232f3 for Keith Morgan

https://gofund.me/225dd0aa for Leslie Poley

As the Laubers navigate this challenging time, the outpouring of generosity from strangers and friends alike offers a glimmer of hope and a path to recovery.