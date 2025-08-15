Collingdale Police Department swears in new police officer after facing critical shortage

The Brief The Collingdale Police Department has been rebuilding and is starting to become whole again. A new officer was sworn in on Friday bringing the number of patrol officers up to nine. For months, the borough was facing a critical shortage of police officers and needed the assistance of State Police to cover overnight emergency calls.



A small borough in Delaware County is rebuilding its police force after facing a critical shortage over the last year.

What we know:

On Friday, a new police officer was sworn in to the Collingdale Police Department, bringing the number of patrol officers up to nine.

"I’m feeling ecstatic about it, ecstatic, there were a lot of naysayers so that just drives you," said Chief Shanee Mitchell, Collingdale Police. "Morale is there, camaraderie is there, as you see with the officers. We’re getting new officers sworn in on a regular basis and we’re almost there to where we’re fully staffed."

Over 8,000 people live in Collingdale and for months they faced a critical police shortage. The Mayor even called in Pennsylvania State Police to cover overnight calls in the Borough starting last fall.

Chief Mitchell said July 21 was a major milestone when the department had enough officers to finally release State Police.

"With our police force in full force they’re here and if there’s a phone call at two o’clock in the morning, they answer it they’re there so I feel as though our streets are much safer and talking to the neighbors they feel the same way," said Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea, (D) Borough of Collingdale.

"A lot of hard conversations and tough decisions. I could say that we’re on the other side of it and our community has been feeling a lot more safer since we’ve had Chief Mitchell," said Ryan Hastings, President of Collingdale Borough Council. "My philosophy is there are certain things that are above politics. Public safety is one of them. We all want to feel safe in our homes in our neighborhood, and it’s not political."

The Collingdale Civil Service Commission is now preparing to take applications again for new police officers. They will announce the civil service exam dates very soon.

"Probably be open for 30 days and we’ll go through the written, the agility and the interview process like we have done the last two," said William Mellon, Chair of the Collingdale Civil Service Commission. "As a commission, we write and turn it over to the Council and then they’re the ones who make the final decision."

"We had to basically break down, hit rock bottom and rebuild so now that all the cracks are out of the foundation we’re just building and getting better every day," said Chief Mitchell.

Right now, the police department is planning on hiring four additional officers in this next round of applications.

The newly sworn-in officer Friday is Michael Nolan-Anderson and will be working part-time for the department.

"It’s the first time that I had everyone come out, you got all the guys, I met them and I felt welcome like it’s a new home," said Officer Nolan-Anderson. "There’s a lot of places that may come a long way, but it all depends on what people you put in those positions to make it better and I feel like I have the capabilities to help and assist."