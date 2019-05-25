Collingswood 40th annual May Fair a hit for all

article

Thousands turned out for music, art, classic cars and a good time in Collingswood, New Jersey to celebrate May.

The 40th Annual May Fair drew folks from across the region for exhibits stretching more than one mile in the business district on Haddon Avenue.

Classic and antique cars at the Collingswood May Fair.

Multiple stages featured music for all, including blues, folk and traditional Hawaiian tunes. Classic and antique cars lined the way, appealing to many a passerby.

More than 200 artists and craft people set their items out for view and sale. There were pony rides for kids, among other kid-friendly activities. There were several food courts featuring pulled pork to dessert and Jersey fresh produce.

Folks enjoying Hawaiian music at the Collingswood May Fair.

The weather cooperated nicely for all to have a great day.