Colorado boy may be world's youngest to ski on all continents

An 8-year-old boy from Colorado may be the youngest skier in the world to ever hit the slopes on all seven continents.

Maddock Lipp of Golden has been skiing all around Colorado since he was 2 years old.

"We’re a skiing family," his father, Jordan, told FOX Television Stations. "My father started me when I was 2 years old. I started Maddock and his older sister when they were 2 years old."

RELATED: Hundreds of skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine

In January 2019, Maddock took his first international skip trip to Italy.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he completed his worldwide journey with a ski trip to the Antarctic peninsula in December 2022.

Maddock said Antarctica was his favorite place because "you could ski right next to the penguins."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Pictures from Maddock Lipp's journey from around the world. (Jordan Lipp )

Jordan said he took his son on most of the trips during school breaks.

"It’s been so much fun...selfishly for me to go to all these places, see all these things...and then to experience it through the eyes of my children," the father continued.

Maddock’s older sister, Kiera, made headlines for becoming the youngest person in the world to ski on all seven continents in February 2022 when she was 10 years of age.

Maddock saw his trip as an opportunity to beat his sister’s record.

"I feel really good because no one has ever done it before," Maddock told FOX Television Stations.

Jordan said his children's achievements might not ever be written in the record books after being told that Guinness no longer keeps records on young children. In 2008, Guinness named Victoria Rae White the youngest person to ski all seven continents when she was 10 years old.

"I feel really good because no one has ever done it before," Maddock said.

"We were doing this for ourselves, not for Guinness — literally," Jordan said.

As for the next trip, the family hopes to go somewhere in a warmer climate.

"My wife says over and over again, lots of beach vacations because she’s tired of going to the snow," Jordan added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

