Colorado fires blanket Fort Collins in smoky haze

Drone video captured an ominous sight over Fort Collins, Colorado Wednesday.

Instagram user @jsnyc uploaded video showing smoke covering the area. "Nothing odd here. It’s 2020," he wrote in his caption.

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the area. The Cameron Peak, Calwood, and East Troublesome fires all contributed to the heavy smoke, fire officials said. They added that the East Troublesome Fire was expected to produce the most smoke on Thursday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Cameron Peak Fire covers nearly 207,000 acres and was 55% contained as of Thursday. The Calwood Fire was 24% contained, covering nearly 10,000 acres. The East Troublesome Fire was 5% contained, covering more than 125,000 acres.

Storyful contributed to this report.

