Colorado joins Ohio in offering $1M COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that the state will be offering five $1 million lottery prizes, totaling $5 million, to residents who have been vaccinated .

All Coloradans over 18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a $1 million prize; residents who have been inoculated are automatically entered into the "Colorado Comeback Cash" lottery system.

"Isn’t it wonderful to be giving out $1 million dollar prizes along with protection against the [c]oronavirus?" the Democratic governor said in a Tuesday statement. "I hope this exciting public health initiative encourages even more Coloradans to get vaccinated now, and for those who have already taken this important step, you’re already eligible to win the big prize."

He added that the lottery "isn't just about the money" but "getting more Coloradans the protection they need from" COVID-19 so that Colorado can leave the pandemic behind.

Officials will select a new winner every week for five weeks on June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 7, according to the state's website.

Nearly 3 million Coloradans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 2.5 million have received both doses, representing almost 50% of Colorado's 5.75 million people. Moderna and Pfizer require two doses for full immunization while Johnson & Johnson requires one.

Colorado joins Ohio in the endeavor to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on May 12 announced five $1 million lottery prizes for adults and five full-ride scholarships for teens in Ohio who are vaccinated.

The Republican governor on Monday said more than 2.7 million people in the state have since registered for the $1 million drawing and more than 104,300 "young Ohioans" have registered for the scholarship drawing.

Under the plan, Ohioans ages 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be eligible for an Ohio lottery. For five weeks, starting Wednesday, one name will be drawn from the lottery and that person will receive $1 million.

