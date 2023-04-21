Colorado woman, 20, killed by rock thrown at car in series of seemingly random attacks

A 20-year-old Colorado woman died after someone apparently threw a rock through her windshield while she was driving.

Alexa Bartell is the latest victim in a Thursday series of apparently random attacks on cars across Jefferson County, Colorado, according to the sheriff's office.

"These are not games. These are people’s lives, and what happened last night should never have happened," Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO)) Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley told FOX21 Colorado Springs. "We don’t know who these suspects are, why they’re trying to do this, but they killed somebody last night, and we want to know who they are."

Between 12 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, a suspect or suspects driving a light-colored truck or SUV threw rocks at five different cars, injuring multiple drivers and killing Bartell around 10:45 p.m. on the 10600 block of Indiana Street, JCSO said in a press release.

Bartell had been driving while talking to her friend on the phone and then went silent.

Her friend tracked Bartell's location through her phone and located her vehicle on the side of the road. The 20-year-old woman was deceased inside.

"Her friend was worried, so her friend used an app to track her phone, drove to the location where it looked like Alexa’s phone was just sitting … still," Kelley told the outlet. "She discovered that Alexa’s car had gone off the road on Indiana into a field. And then she discovered her body inside."

Authorities described the rock that hit Bartell's vehicle as a landscaping rock to FOX21 .

Bartell's high school friend, Emily Audette, told FOX31 Denver that the 20-year-old victim "really left a mark on people."

"It just doesn’t feel real," Audette said. "She was always just someone you could go to about anything, someone you could always talk to. She was just friends with everybody and made everybody laugh."

Colorado authorities are still searching for suspects in the attacks and are asking anyone with information to contact the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.



