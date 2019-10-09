Colorful Lisa Frank themed hotel suite now available in downtown Los Angeles

It’s like stepping in a time machine and going back to the 1990’s.

You can now stay in a Lisa Frank themed hotel suite. This one of a kind colorful suite just opened in downtown Los Angeles.

The spacious penthouse is filled with colorful walls, furniture, accessories and even includes her iconic school supplies.

You can also grab some adorable stuffed animals and 90s snacks. Lisa Frank is the brains behind ‘Tapper Keepers’ in the 90s.

This one of a kind suite can only be booked through Hotels.com from October 11th to October 27th for just $199 a night.

