Comet Lemmon to make closest approach to earth on Tuesday night: How to see it

Stargazers in Philadelphia and beyond will be treated to a rare celestial sight on Tuesday when Comet Lemmon makes its closest approach to earth.

What we know:

Comet Lemmon will whiz past Earth at an estimated 45 to 50 million miles away, or about half the distance to the sun, according to astronomers.

Experts at Villanova say the best time to see Comet Lemmon will be between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – between a half-hour and an hour after sunset.

The "cosmic snowball" will be so bright that you won't even have to be somewhere very dark to see it, but away from the city will provide the best view.

Astronomers say it might look like a "celestial smudge" to the naked eye, and should photograph well with a phone camera.

What you can do:

Keeping an eye out for Comet Lemmon could be difficult due to a batch of incoming clouds and rain overnight Tuesday.

Forecasters expect clouds to roll in around 7 p.m. before two rounds of scattered showers soak parts of the Philadelphia-area overnight.