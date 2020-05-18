Commissioner Outlaw shoots down rumors she's leaving Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw shot down rumors Monday that she’s leaving Philadelphia to return to the city where her career started in Oakland, California.

“Are you considering or will you take the police chief’s job in Oakland, California?” FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked during a press briefing Monday. Outlaw replied, "No and no."

On the job in Philadelphia since early 2020, Outlaw agreed residents deserve to see their top cop.

She added, “Absolutely citizens deserve to be hearing from me. They will soon as it relates to additional plans, but all of that has been taking place it hasn’t been publicized.”

RELATED: One-on-one with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Outlaw, 43, is the first woman to permanently lead the 6,500 member city police force. She arrived as violence and murders were spiking now at 140, which is a 15 percent jump from 2019.

“You asked me if I thought I was doing a good job? The answer is yes, considering I’ve been here 90 calendar days in the middle of a pandemic and all the things that come along with it,” Outlaw said.

Advertisement

The commissioner appeared at the city’s COVID-19 briefing Monday after FOX 29 requested her.

“I think she’s doing a good job and I hired her,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Outlaw led a much smaller police force in Portland, Oregon, a city of nearly 1 million fewer residents than Philly some within the police force have questioned her “low profile” in her early months in Philadelphia.

“I have gone out of my way to be available. I hear you. I need to do more to be proactive about that,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw says she has work to do, but argues so far she’s been a unifying force..

"If noting else, I’ve brought people to the table not there prior to my arrival," she added.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP