Communities across Delaware Valley celebrate National Night Out

Neighborhoods across the region celebrated 'National Night Out' on Tuesday, an annual summertime event that aims to strengthen the bonds between police and the communities they serve.

Matt Peskin is credited with creating National Night Out nearly 40 years ago. He was in Wynnewood on Tuesday night where the community gathered for a celebration he says he never envisioned.

"This is not a medical emergency, it's not a burglary, it's not a traffic citation, these people are out her because they want to be out with each other and first responders," Peskin said.

In Philadelphia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland walked along Montgomery Avenue with residents who live in one of the city's most troubled neighborhoods.

"This is the opportunity for us to see each other," Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "The community see the human being behind the badge, and we see the residents who live in the community."

Similar National Night Out events happened in communities across New Jersey, and throughout Philadelphia suburbs like Camden and West Chester.

"It's important that we know, as neighbors, we can make a difference," Ayana Blount from Town Watch Integrated Services said. "It's about engagement, which is the whole point of National Night Out."