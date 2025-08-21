Community effort shuts down drug hotspot in West Philadelphia

The Brief A former drug hotspot in West Philadelphia was the venue for a news conference celebrating its transformation on Thursday. Local and state leaders, community stakeholders and police were all there to discuss the collaborative efforts taken these last two years to drive out drug activity, crime and gun violence at 52nd and Arch Streets. Crime is now down in that spot by over 80%, according to Captain Paul Brown of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 16th District.



A former blighted drug hotspot in West Philadelphia was the venue for a news conference celebrating its transformation on Thursday.

What we know:

Local and state leaders, community stakeholders and police were all there to discuss the collaborative efforts taken these last two years to drive out drug activity, crime and gun violence at 52nd and Arch Streets.

Pete Wilson, co-founder of the Philadelphia Community Organization Committee, said the empty lot and alleyway behind it was full of garbage and a group of people engaging in open-air drug sales.

"We told them the community had enough," Wilson said. "This community no longer wants you here. Now we’re not here to lock you up. We’re here to wake you up. You’re killing your people, you’re destroying your community, and it needs to stop."

Wilson said this conversation didn’t happen once, but consistently over the last two years. He said they also boarded up vacant homes nearby and even hired contractors to seal off porches that attracted squatters. Another measure was adding fencing to seal off the empty lot and at both ends of the alleyway.

"We had this problem for years—open-air drugs and Philadelphia in an urban setting—once we’re able to address it collectively, and we unite in the process, this is going to be the end result," Ishaq Samai, co-founder of Philadelphia Community Organization Committee, said.

The backstory:

Captain Paul Brown of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 16th District suspects the drug and crime activity lasted about 20 years in the lot and alleyway until it was consistently addressed by the community, police and other partners.

Crime is now down in that spot by over 80%, according to Brown. Brown started working with PCOC two years ago and said it’s personal for him since he grew up in the neighborhood and continues to live there.

What they're saying:

"I just want to say to our Philadelphia community, stop waiting on everybody. If you’re a resident, get involved. Help your community. We can all do that," he said.

According to SEPTA, serious crime dropped by more than 60% last year after the agency increased officer numbers and quality of life enforcement efforts on the 52nd Street corridor.

"While the hardest part may be over, we’re going to keep showing up to make sure the drug activity we ran out of here stays out of here," Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

"You all showed us how to get it done in the City of Philadelphia," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "So community, you should be proud of yourself."

The Philadelphia City Council announced a $100,000 investment in PCOC, so their transformation work can continue.