Community gathers for Easter giveaway delivering to 40 food banks for those in need

The Brief It’s the 15th annual Easter giveaway at 40 food banks across Philadelphia. This year, Small Things Philadelphia added a little fun to the festivities.



Nonprofit Small Things, Incorporated, joined with partner relief agencies to begin distribution of tens of thousands of pounds of food, while serving up fun for the community.

What we know:

"It’s exciting to be here. To see that they have the Easter Bunny. It’s the Easter season," exclaimed Renio Abbott.

Abbott came to Grace and Peace Fellowship with 3-year-old Zoelle for the East food giveaway and a little face painting.

This year, Small Things will not only give out tens of thousands of pounds of food around Philadelphia, but will also make it a neighborhood party.

What they're saying:

Vito Baldini, with Small Things Philadelphia, explained, "People need to have something they can connect to and feel good about this Easter season and it really is neighbors taking care of neighbors. That is like really a theme, like a lot of the volunteers here are from the neighborhood. So, it really is people serving one another."

People like Charlotte Tatom who volunteers her time and says also takes advantage of the generous donations, just like so many of her neighbors, because, she says, times are tough.

She said, "It’s very hard and you can see it in their faces when they come here. They know they need a lot. You know, the prices in the market is high. Every little bit counts, every little bit helps that they can get and we can give."

"It allows us to be serviced but, yet, also to serve our own neighbors. Isn’t that something?" Darlene Monts commented.

And that’s what this giveaway is all about – neighbors helping neighbors – with the help of an organization that believes what Mother Teresa taught, saying, "You can do no great things, only small things with great love."

Pastor Rob Whitmire, with Grace and Peace Community Fellowship, remarked, "It’s really just to see that people are getting served, people feel cared for, people feel like you actually care for them and their entire family."

What you can do:

Small Things incorporated with partners Philabundance and Convoy of Hope to pull off the massive undertaking and they always need help for all the good work they do all year. Anyone who would like to donate can do so by visiting their website, here.