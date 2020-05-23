Community hosts parade honoring NJ boy, 5, battling cancer

article

A New Jersey community came together to show their support for a young boy battling brain cancer.

Five-year-old Johnny, also known as Johnny the Brave, recently finished his fifth round of chemotherapy treatment and has one more to complete before he gets to ring the Victory Bell at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Johnny is a five year old happy, outgoing, and the most lovable child ever," explained Gena Laielli, a family friend, who shared the heartwarming details with FOX 29.

Johnny's most recent MRI brain scan showed that his tumor had shrunk and that he was on the path to good health.

"Him and his family are going to be escorted through the city viewing houses that are decorated in honor of his strength, bravery, and fight," Laielli added.

Johnny's family is very close with Laielli's family, which prompted her to share the story of the family's resilience and Johnny's remarkable strength during this challenging time.

Advertisement

"This is such an amazing story full of faith, fight, and the power of prayer and just to see one community pull together during these times of uncertainty is a beautiful thing," she remarked, detailing how the Margate City community rallied to support Johnny and his family throughout his battle.

Now, they're celebrating his next chapter as it approaches with all the fanfare he deserves.

Laielli summarized Johnny's story of battling with a smile on your face as one that is "a happy one and this is what the world needs... happiness."

FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: HEARTWARMING NEWS

RELATED COVERAGE:

Massachusetts mother who beat coronavirus meets baby one month after giving birth

8-year-old boy takes first steps after brain tumor surgery

2 NJ residents make 'remarkable' recovery after ground-breaking plasma transfusions

NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP