Community searches for lost dog after mother’s sudden death

There's an all-out search in Smyrna for a missing dog. The dog's name is Bailey and she's a Vizsla.

Over the weekend, Bailey's owner, 37-year-old Bethany Rutledge died suddenly in her sleep.

Bethany was a big part of the triathlon and running community in metro Atlanta.

She and her husband, John, have twin baby boys.

The family believes the dog, sensing something was terribly wrong, took off.

Since Sunday, groups of runners, cyclists and neighbors have been searching for bailey and handing out flyers.

Bailey has been spotted several times, but has not been able to be caught.

The family said she is not aggressive, but is very scared.