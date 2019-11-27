Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch 12 holiday movies

article

It's the season to turn on some holiday movies and one company will pay you for watching 12 of them.

SimpleTexting, a SMS and text marketing service, says that they are looking for someone to binge-watch 12 holiday movies. While doing so, the person will have to take notes and identify trends in dialogue, characters, and more. In return, the person will receive $1,000.

The movies that must be binge-watched are:

A Christmas Story

Elf

Home Alone

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Love Actually

Miracle on 34th Street

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

The Santa Clause

White Christmas

They said that the applicant must be enthusiastic about the holiday season, love movies, have a strong attention for detail, be able to binge-watch 12 movies in a short amount of time, and be active on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. Worksheets must be completed for each movie. Applicants must also be 18 years or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

All movies must be watched and all worksheets must be completed by December 22.

Participants will receive the $1,000 payment, all the movies on Amazon Prime, and a holiday cheer package.

To apply, visit the SimpleTexting website. Applications will close at 3 p.m. on December 11.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.