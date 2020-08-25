Company will pay you $1,000 to go camping for 2 days without internet

article

Netflix and social media have been a saving grace for many who have been bored while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

So would you be willing to go on a 'digital detox' for 2 days inside an RV if it meant scoring $1,000? A Salt Lake City-based company wants to pay you to do just that.

"We know many folks who camp with RVs also need satellite internet to stay connected, but given how much time we’ve all spent online in 2020, we wanted to find a way to help someone tune out the world and get back in tune with nature," SatelliteInternet.com says.

MORE NEWS: Brevard Zoo to offer free admission to children in September

According to the contest website, one random winner will get paid to give up technology and spend the weekend at a U.S. national park of your choice in an RV. The company will not provide the RV, but will reimburse you if you rent one (up to $1,000).

MORE NEWS: National Park Service offering free admission to celebrate 104th birthday

Advertisement

At the end of the 48 hours, Satellite Internet will give you a mobile hotspot so you can get back online and share your experience with the world.

To apply, you must be eligible to work in the U.S., 25 years or older, and able to drive legally in any state you’ll travel through.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can apply on the Satellite Internet website.