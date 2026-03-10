FBI conducts controlled explosions during search of Bucks County storage facility linked to NYC terror plot

The Brief Federal agents conducted several controlled explosions at a Bucks County storage unit. The search of the storage facility is linked to an ongoing ISIS-inspired terror investigation at a protest in NYC. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19 – both from Bucks County – are charged with attempting to support ISIS and using a weapon of mass destruction, among other offenses.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted several controlled detonations of explosives found in a Bucks County storage unit believed to be linked to an ongoing ISIS-inspired terror investigation in New York City.

What we know:

Federal agents swarmed the Public Storage in Middletown Township on Monday night, hours after two local teens were charged with attempting to support ISIS and using a weapon of mass destruction at a protest in New York City.

Police addressed the "loud bangs" heard by nearby residents on Tuesday morning, saying the FBI "disposed of explosive materials that were found during the execution of search warrants."

"These controlled detonations were conducted by trained personnel and were carried out in a controlled manner," police wrote in a Facebook post. "While the noise may have been startling to some residents, there was no danger to the public at any time."

The federal investigation has since concluded and the facility is back to its normal operations.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what specific explosives were found during the search of the storage unit.

The backstory:

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, told authorities after their arrests that they were inspired by the Islamic State group, law enforcement officials said, but much remains undisclosed about their motives and how much they planned.

Prosecutors, police and FBI officials say Balat and Kayumi, who lived in Philadelphia’s suburbs, drove to New York City on Saturday and joined a throng of counter protesters at a small, anti-Muslim rally organized by the far-right Christian nationalist Jake Lang.

Journalists photographed Balat hurling a device, smoking with a lit fuse, that was later found to contain the explosive TATP. The object, which also contained nuts and bolts, extinguished itself without harming anyone.

Balat then dropped a second object near some police officers and tried to run, but was tackled and arrested, according to a court complaint.

Balat and Kayumi were being held without bail after a court appearance Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.