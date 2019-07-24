Construction closes I-95 South ramp to Girard Avenue for 2 years

The ramp from I-95 South to Girard Avenue in Philadelphia will be closed for two years due to construction.

The closure began Tuesday night and is set to last through summer 2021.

Crews plan to reconstruct the southbound viaduct at the Girard Avenue Interchange and to build new on and off-ramps on the southbound side of the interchange, according to PennDOT.

When the Girard Avenue off-ramp is closed, southbound I-95 traffic normally exiting at Girard Avenue will be directed to take the southbound off-ramp at Allegheny Avenue, turn left on Allegheny Avenue, take an immediate right onto Allen Street — a southbound-only road adjacent to northbound I-95 — and then turn left on Richmond Street to access Girard Avenue or Aramingo Avenue.

The on-ramp to southbound I-95 from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange will remain open during construction

Advertisement

The work is part of a $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to replace the southbound I-95 viaduct between Palmer Street in Fishtown and Ann Street in Port Richmond, reconstruct and improve the southbound on and off-ramps at Girard Avenue and rebuild the I-95 South pavement between Ann Street and Allegheny Avenue.