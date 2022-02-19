Expand / Collapse search
Construction worker struck by vehicle in Blackwood, police say

BLACKWOOD, N.J. - A construction worker is hospitalized Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township.

The incident happened overnight in the southbound lanes of Route 42 in the Blackwood section. 

Police say shortly after midnight, a male construction worker who was working on road repairs with other crew members was struck by a vehicle. 

The striking vehicle fled the scene, according to authorities, but police went on a pursuit of the vehicle and were able to catch it a short distance away. 

A 58-year-old man was arrested. 

The victim was transported to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he remains in critical, but stable condition. 

