Construction worker struck by vehicle in Blackwood, police say
BLACKWOOD, N.J. - A construction worker is hospitalized Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township.
The incident happened overnight in the southbound lanes of Route 42 in the Blackwood section.
Police say shortly after midnight, a male construction worker who was working on road repairs with other crew members was struck by a vehicle.
The striking vehicle fled the scene, according to authorities, but police went on a pursuit of the vehicle and were able to catch it a short distance away.
A 58-year-old man was arrested.
The victim was transported to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he remains in critical, but stable condition.
