Construction worker struck by vehicle in Blackwood, police say

article

A construction worker is hospitalized Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township.

The incident happened overnight in the southbound lanes of Route 42 in the Blackwood section.

Police say shortly after midnight, a male construction worker who was working on road repairs with other crew members was struck by a vehicle.

The striking vehicle fled the scene, according to authorities, but police went on a pursuit of the vehicle and were able to catch it a short distance away.

A 58-year-old man was arrested.

The victim was transported to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter