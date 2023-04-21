Controlled implosion conducted on boilers at Upper Township generating station

Officials with Upper Township and Ocean City Offices of Emergency Management alerted residents about a planned implosion for a station in Cape May County.

Upper Township says the implosion was for the boiler units at the old B.L. England Generating Statin in Beesley's Point.

The implosion took place on Friday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say the implosion was conducted under controlled conditions within a restricted area.

"Please do not be alarmed if you hear the sound of the implosion on Friday morning," officials said in a Facebook post.

Safe viewing areas to watch the implosion were set up on the Garden State Parkway bridge.

The implosion of the stack at the former power plant will take place on another day.