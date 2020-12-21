Robert E Lee statue removed from US Capitol, Virginia governor says

A Robert E. Lee statue that stood for more than 100 years in the U.S. Capitol has been removed, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

Statues celebrating confederate leaders, or historic leaders with ties to slavery, have become a focal point for activists in wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

According to Northam, the statue, which was presented alongside a George Washington statue in 1909, was taken down overnight.

A state commission recently voted on replacing Lee's statue with one honoring civil rights leader Barbara Johns.

Virginia’s General Assembly must still vote to approve Johns’ statue.

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexler and Senator Tim Kaine were on hand to witness its removal.

