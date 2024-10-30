Conversations with the Commissioner: Kevin Bethel listens to community concerns in Germantown

It was a night for people to have a conversation with Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and many came out to ask questions and share concerns.

A few dozen people showed up to the Braid Mill in Germantown Wednesday night to talk about issues in the 14th police district.

Everything from parking woes and traffic troubles to violence.

"Enough is enough out here; it’s dangerous," said Salima Ellis of Mount Airy. "You wanna feel safe going home, going to school, going to work… sending children to school."

The meet up was a chance for Police Commissioner Bethel to listen to these concerns and answer questions.

The conversation started in the neighborhood earlier in the evening, with Bethel along with other members of his department and the community walked through the streets—in unity—to talk public safety.

"This will be a constant part of my work," said Commissioner Bethel, "Born and raised in community policing, I believe it’s the bedrock of who we are as an organization. Each community has a different pulse, different desires, different demands. You have to get out in the community."

Bethel believes the community policing approach improves communication and accountability.

"One, I want people to know that I’m accessible, and at the same time it keeps our organization on point. The boss is going to be out in the field; he’s going to be asking questions," he noted.

Shariff Blackwell from Germantown supports events like these and encourages people to show up.

"We need this more often to show people that—don't be afraid of the cops. Talk to them, and you can learn a lot from them. They’re not bad," he said.

Bethel and his colleagues noted that things are improving in the city.

"The crime is significantly down this year. Things are going extremely well," said Commissioner Bethel.

But the work is far from over.

Commissioner Bethel says they want the community to feel heard, and Ellis says tonight that goal was met.

When asked if she appreciates the commissioner coming out tonight, she responded, "Yes, yes, I do. He doesn’t have to do it."

Bethel says he will continue to have events like these quarterly in different sections of the city. He wants people to feel heard and hopes meetings like this make a difference.