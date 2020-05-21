Cooking Up a Storm: Scott's 4 Bean Pantry Salad
Pick 4 cans of beans from the pantry, pour and rinse them in a colander over the sinkI like using
- 1 can drained rinsed red kidney beans
- 1 can drained rinsed cut green beens
- 1 can drained rinsed garbanzo beans
- 1 can drained rinsed black beans
Once the beans are rinsed set aside and make the dressing. It is super easy and delicious.
Homemade Dressing
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar1 tablespoon of honey
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice1 teaspoon of parsley flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper1/8 teaspoon salt
Now combine the beans with dressing and add the following:
- 1/2 one small red onion finally chopped
- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries optional
- 2 tablespoons chopped green onion optional
This is a quick and easy healthy salad that tastes better longer it marinates in fridge.