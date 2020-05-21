Expand / Collapse search

Cooking Up a Storm: Scott's 4 Bean Pantry Salad

Scott Williams is cooking a healthy dish with some of the items in his pantry in his Cooking Up A Storm segment.

Pick 4 cans of beans from the pantry, pour and rinse them in a colander over the sinkI like using

  • 1 can drained rinsed red kidney beans
  • 1 can drained rinsed cut green beens
  • 1 can drained rinsed garbanzo beans
  • 1 can drained rinsed black beans

Once the beans are rinsed set aside and make the dressing. It is super easy and delicious.

Homemade Dressing

  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar1 tablespoon of honey
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice1 teaspoon of parsley flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper1/8 teaspoon salt

Now combine the beans with dressing and add the following:

  • 1/2 one small red onion finally chopped
  • 2 tablespoons dried cranberries optional
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onion optional

This is a quick and easy healthy salad that tastes better longer it marinates in fridge.