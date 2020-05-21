Cooking Up a Storm: Scott's 4 Bean Pantry Salad

Pick 4 cans of beans from the pantry, pour and rinse them in a colander over the sinkI like using

1 can drained rinsed red kidney beans

1 can drained rinsed cut green beens

1 can drained rinsed garbanzo beans

1 can drained rinsed black beans

Once the beans are rinsed set aside and make the dressing. It is super easy and delicious.

Homemade Dressing

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice1 teaspoon of parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon of minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon black pepper1/8 teaspoon salt

Now combine the beans with dressing and add the following:

1/2 one small red onion finally chopped

2 tablespoons dried cranberries optional

2 tablespoons chopped green onion optional

This is a quick and easy healthy salad that tastes better longer it marinates in fridge.