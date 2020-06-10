Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Chicken Kabobs
4 metal skewers. If using wooden make sure to soak them good so they won't catch on fire.
6 chicken tenders cubed
1 red onion cut in quarter squares
1 mini multi color sweet peppers cut in squares1 zucchini sliced in medallionsM
arinate chicken in the following mixture for at least 30 minutes to an hour. I put everything in a freezer bag for easy clean up.
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon parsley1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Assemble skewers with chicken and veggies and grill on medium to high heat for about 15-20 minutes rotating each side every 5 minutes.
___
