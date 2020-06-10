Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Chicken Kabobs

4 metal skewers. If using wooden make sure to soak them good so they won't catch on fire.

6 chicken tenders cubed

1 red onion cut in quarter squares

1 mini multi color sweet peppers cut in squares1 zucchini sliced in medallionsM

arinate chicken in the following mixture for at least 30 minutes to an hour. I put everything in a freezer bag for easy clean up.

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon parsley1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Assemble skewers with chicken and veggies and grill on medium to high heat for about 15-20 minutes rotating each side every 5 minutes.

