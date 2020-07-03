Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Famous Backyard Burgers

2 lbs ground meat blend preferably 80/20 to ensure a juicy burger

Add the following seasonings to the meat until well incorporated and then form about 6 even-sized patties

1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon parsley flakes1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon brown sugarGrill on medium heat until cooked to your liking. I use a meat thermometer.

Add cheese and melt for folks that want cheeseburgers.

Bag of potato rollsAdd mayonnaise to each side of the buns and grill until toasted.

Mayonnaise has oil and eggs along with seasonings that make for the perfect toasted bun.

Assemble burgers on toasted buns with your favorite condiments.

Mayonnaise

Lettuce

Tomato

Cheese

Onion

Ketchup

Mustard

Enjoy!

