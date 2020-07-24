Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Grilled Bruschetta

1 baguette sliced

4 roma tomatoes sliced in half, seeded

2 slices of an onionfresh basil choppedfresh mozzarella sliced

1/2 cup of balsamic glaze

1/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Salt

Pepper

Use 1 cup of balsamic vinegar and reduce on low to medium heat until reduced by half to create the 1/2 cup of balsamic glaze

.In a small bowl mix the olive oil with the minced garlicCut baguette into 1/2 inch slices at an angle to increase surface area

Brush the sliced bread with the olive oil mixture and grill until toasted.Now add sliced mozzarella and return to the grill just long enough to melt.

Grill the tomatoes and onion on medium heat until charred.Remove and do a rough chop, then add chopped basil, some of the olive oil garlic mixture, salt and pepper to taste.

Next top the bread and mozzarella with the tomato mixture and then drizzle with the balsamic glaze.

Sprinkle with any additional salt and pepper to taste.

