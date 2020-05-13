Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Quick Pantry Pasta Entrée

Buttered Egg Noodles

Ingredients

1 Bag Egg Noodles

1 Box Chicken Stock (Scott's tip for added flavor) plus an extra cup of water or 4 to 5 Cups of Salted Water

1/2 Stick Salted Butter

1/4 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Parsley Flakes

1 tablespoon Fresh Green Onion (optional)

1 tablespoon Grated Parmesan Cheese (optional)

1/8 teaspoon Crushed Red Pepper Flakes(optional)

Directions

In a large pot, bring stock or water to boil add noodles, stir and reduce heat. Once al dente (I usually cook about a minute or so less than instructions) turn off the stove heat and drain most of the liquid off of the noodles. Quickly return back to the pot and add 1/2 stick of butter tossing noodles until melted. Now add garlic powder, black pepper, and parsley.

You are now ready to plate and garnish with optional ingredients such as grated parmesan cheese, fresh green onion, and crushed red pepper flakes if you're bold!

Enjoy!