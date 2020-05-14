Cooking Up a Storm: Scott's Southern Sour Cream Pound Cake

Nothing says the south more than an old fashioned sour cream pound cake. I grew up in South Carolina and this was a staple dessert at many gatherings. My mother and grandmother taught me how to bake.

It can be made with ingredients likely already in your pantry.

Ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

3 sticks salted butter room temp

3 cups sugar

6 large eggs room temp

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°.

Butter and flour the bundt pan generously and tap out any excess flour or use a baking spray with the flour already in it. So important to do this step. Do not skip or cake will stick to the pan!

Sift, then measure 3 cups of all purpose flour along with the baking soda and pinch of salt into a bowl and set aside

.Now in a large mixing bowl, cream the softened butter and sugar until well incorporated

.Add the eggs one or two at a time. Do not over mix once all eggs are added.

Now toss in the extract(s). 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract (optional).Next begin to add some of the flour and sour cream alternating until everything is combined by gently folding them in.

Pour the batter into prepared pan. Tap batter down and smooth out around the top. Do not over fill the pan. Tip: Fill pan about 2/3 of the way. Leave at least inch around the top. To achieve this there may be batter leftover.

Bake the pound cake in the center of the preheated oven for approximately 70-80 minutes on the middle rack until golden brown. Ovens vary so it may take a little less or a little more time. You can insert a toothpick into the center until it comes out clean to test. Don't over cook the pound cake though as it will continue to cook while cooling.

Place a sheet pan on the rack below the cake in case of overflow but see tip above to prevent that. Remove the cake from oven and allow it to cool for at least 30 minutes before flipping onto your favorite serving dish .Let the cake cool another 30 minutes before serving. The longer it rests the stronger the flavor.