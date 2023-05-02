Weather Authority: Cool Friday night kicks off best weekend of spring

Friday is the beginning of what may be one of the best weekends this spring, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Friday night will still see a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially in South Jersey, but that will pull off as the night wears on.

Overnight into Saturday morning, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s for the region, while the Poconos will see chillier temps in the upper 30s.

The weekend forecast is a beauty, with sunny to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s both days. Get outside and enjoy.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 63, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Stays nice. High: 75, Low: 60

MONDAY: Above average. High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 70, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance. High: 66, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 52