Community raising money for family of Minnesota couple killed in Mexico

A Minnesota couple visiting Mexico was murdered by gunmen on a highway near the popular tourist destination of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, according to reports in Mexican media outlets and an online fundraiser organized by the family to pay for the funeral costs.

Miguel Abrego Hurtado and Leticia Carrillo Arellano of Coon Rapids, Minn. were reportedly shot on April 7. The Mexican news network Milenio reported that a group of gunmen on motorcycles caught up to the pickup truck the couple were using and opened fire, killing them.

A Coon Rapids couple was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, Mexico on April 7.

The Oaxaca Attorney General's Office tweeted that detectives are investigating the case.

Coon Rapids City Councilmember Pablo Hernandez Jr. shared on a link on his Facebook page to a GoFundMe raising money to cover the couple's funeral expenses and to help their children stay in school.

"What a heartbreaking situation for a Coon Rapids family at this time... Please share and let’s try and rally for their children who are left to pick up the pieces and absorb such a blow with unexpected financial burden," he wrote.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser, the couple is survived by their parents, siblings and two children — a 21-year-old son in college and an 18-year-old daughter who is a senior in high school. The son and daughter are now faced with paying for the cost of transporting their parent's bodies back to Minnesota, the funeral expenses and the mortgage payments on their home, according to the fundraiser description.

Ann Osterhus, a friend who donated to the fundraiser, said Miguel and Leticia ran a home cleaning service. When Osterhus's husband was ill, she needed help keeping up with her home and hired Leticia as a cleaner.

"She was there for me when I needed her, and I was there for her when she needed me, and we became instant friends," Osterhus said.

Osterhus then began referring friends of hers to the couple's cleaning service. "Everyone would way their lives were better because they met Leticia and Miguel," she said.

Andrea Northwood, another friend of the family, also donated.

"They were absolutely beautiful, caring, wonderful people and we are just sick and heartbroken for their loss and their two kids," she said.