2 NYPD police officers shot in Harlem

Two NYC police officers were shot in Harlem on Friday night, the NYPD said. The officers were in critical condition, the department told FOX 5 NY.

The officers were shot near West 135th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital, which is just steps away from the shooting scene.

A suspect was also shot, police said.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that a call had come in shortly after 5 p.m. of a mother needing help with her son. Three officers responded to the ground-floor apartment on 135th Street.

They spoke to the mother in a front room, and then two officers went to a back room where the son was, and shots rang out, the official said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said that the mayor was at the hospital and has been briefed on the situation. He was expected to hold a news conference on Friday night.

There was no information on the suspect's condition.

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's new district attorney, called the shootings a "horrible tragedy."

"I am deeply sorry for the families," he told Fox News Digital Friday evening. "The officers who serve and protect us risk their lives every day. Violence against police cannot be tolerated and shooters must be held accountable."

NYC POLICE OFFICERS SHOT

It is the third time in four days that an NYPD officer has faced gunfire on the job.

Two NYPD officers were shot and wounded earlier this week. In one incident, an officer was shot in the leg on Staten Island during a search in a suspected drug house.

A day earlier an NYPD officer was shot during a struggle with a teen in the Bronx.

And an off-duty cop who was sleeping in his car ahead of his next shift was shot in the head on Jan. 1.

This is a developing story. Fox 5 News crews are at the scene. Please refresh page for updates.