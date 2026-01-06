Coroner confirms third death in Bucks County nursing home explosion days before Christmas

The Brief Patricia Mero, 66, was identified as the third victim killed in a Bucks County nursing home explosion just days before Christmas. Two people – a resident and a nurse – were killed in the blast and 20 others were wounded. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.



The Bucks County Coronor's Office on Tuesday confirmed the death of a 66-year-old woman who was fatally injured in a devastating explosion at a nursing home.

What we know:

Patricia Mero, 66, and two others were killed in an explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home the day before Christmas Eve that left nearly two dozen others injured.

PECO said they were called out to the facility on Tower Road around 2 p.m. that afternoon for reports of a gas odor when an explosion happened while on site.

Two people – a resident and a nurse – were killed in the blast and 20 others were wounded, with several people left trapped under the ruble of the building collapse.

The death toll from the explosion climbed to three on Tuesday when the Bucks County Cornor's Office confirmed Mero's death.

Dig deeper:

Two workers at Bristol Health & Rehab Center LLC, a resident of the suburban Philadelphia facility and a contractor who happened to be there when the blast occurred, filed the lawsuit.

The defendants include PECO Energy Company, which provided natural gas to the complex, its parent company Exelon Corp., and Saber Healthcare Holdings LLC of Beachwood, Ohio.

Featured article

The lawsuit filed in Philadelphia court claims the defendants "were aware of a gas leak in the building and failed to take the steps necessary to evacuate the building, fix the leak and protect the residents, workers and others that were exposed to the horrific blast."

Zach Shamberg, Saber Healthcare Group chief of government affairs, said in an email Monday that the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and does not comment on litigation.

What's next:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials said they will issue a report on the explosion within 30 days of the incident.