Chris Coons wins reelection in Delaware Senate race, AP projects

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The Brief Chris Coons has won reelection in Delaware’s Senate race. Coons has represented the First State since 2010. Delaware has not had a Republican Senator in more than 50 years.



Incumbent Chris Coons has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, The Associated Press projects.

Coons secures third full term

What we know:

Coons will enter his third full term in office in 2027. The AP called the race at just after 8 p.m

His election will continue a blue trend in Delaware, which hasn’t had a Republican senator since before Joe Biden — 53 years ago to be exact.

Who is Chris Coons?

The backstory:

Coons has represented Delaware since 2010, winning a special election after Joe Biden resigned from the Senate to serve as Vice President under Barack Obama.

In the Senate, Coons serves on the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Ethics, Judiciary and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees. He is the vice chairman of the Ethics Committee.

Before serving in the Senate, Coons was president of the New Castle County Council from 2001-2005 and a New Castle County Executive from 2005-2010.