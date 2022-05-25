Cosmic carp: Pennsylvania man catches record fish in West Virginia lake

A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said.

Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches (104.6 centimeters) long, breaking the record of 41 inches (104.1 centimeters) caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.

The carp weighed 45 pounds (20.4 kilograms), which was just shy of the record of 47 pounds set in 1998 in a Preston County farm pond.