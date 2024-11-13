Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rises in Philadelphia: Here's how much

article

It seems prices at the grocery stores are constantly going up, so it's no surprise that Thanksgiving is pricier this year.

Those enjoying a traditional turkey meal that can feed up to 10 people can expect to pay an average of $66.60 in Philadelphia, according to the City Controller's Office.

That price tag has just jumped $20 in just a decade, marking a 45% increase since 2014.

"Inflation spikes and the overall higher cost of living have pushed prices significantly higher. When it comes to paying for a traditional Thanksgiving meal in Philadelphia, the total cost has outpaced inflation by about 50 percentage points since 1974," according to a city report.

Over the last 50 years, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia has increased by 291 percent.

Sweet potatoes and green beans are the only Thanksgiving food items that haven't doubled since 1974, when a whole meal averaged $17.05.