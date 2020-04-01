Costco to limit number of people in stores

Starting this Friday, Costco says only two people will be allowed in their warehouses with each membership card.

The Kirkland-based company made the announcement on its website, noting that it's a temporary change meant to keep workers and customers safe and socially distanced amid the coronavirus crisis.

Long lines and crowded Costco stores have been making headlines across the country for weeks as people rushed to get food and supplies for "stay-at-home" orders.

