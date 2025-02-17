Expand / Collapse search
Cottman Avenue repairs begin after Philly plane crash: Here's what you should know

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 17, 2025 10:48am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Road repairs on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, the site of last month's deadly plane crash.
    • The repairs are scheduled to last all week.
    • Some restrictions are in place for drivers in the area.

PHILADELPHIA - Crews have returned to the site of the deadly plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia weeks after the tragedy rocked the neighborhood.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation started roadway repairs on Cottman Avenue Monday morning.

FOX 29 was at the scene as several barriers were put in place, and construction vehicles got to work digging up parts of the roadway.

The repairs are scheduled for Monday through Friday this week, and will result in one right lane being closed westbound on Cottman Avenue between Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue.

The backstory:

Cottman Avenue was the site of a medical transport crash in Northeast Philadelphia last month that claimed the lives of seven people, six people onboard the plane, and one man inside a vehicle on the ground.

Fires and debris were scattered across the neighborhood, causing major damage to roads, homes and vehicles.

The eight-foot-deep crater that marked the spot where the plane crashed into the ground was filled in earlier this month.

Officials have said that restoring the neighborhood to a sense of normalcy would be a "long-term recovery."

What you can do:

Drivers are being advised to allow extra travel time around Cottman Avenue during repairs. 

Check 511PA for the latest updates.

