Councilmember calls for city to use all available means to secure Hahnemann Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

A Philadelphia councilmember is calling on the city to use all available means to secure Hahnemann Hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

City Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) issued the following statement with regard to recent news that the City of Philadelphia is in negotiations to lease or use Hahnemann Hospital as a COVID-19 emergency site.

“We know that we need a plan to expand our current capacity for beds and treatment centers as we face the onslaught of a global pandemic. As we re-view all available options, the city has an opportunity to reclaim Hahnemann Hospital as a key public asset during a major public emergency. We are the largest city in the country without a public hospital. We must not become the largest city in the nation with a centrally located hospital that sits vacant in a time of crisis. “The City should be exploring all options to secure Hahnemann Hospital as a central location for beds and urgent care and treatment, including the possibility of eminent domain. Amid this health crisis, Joel Freedman’s efforts to continue to profit off of the hospital that he bankrupted last summer are deplorable. Freedman went out of his way to separate the land and property of Hahnemann Hospital from the operations of the hospital itself. We must exercise all available options to forge a plan to bring more beds and medical resources to our City – not soon, but now.”

Owner Joel Freedman said Tuesday night that he is working with the city and has offered to lease the medical facility to the City of Philadelphia at substantially below market cost so it can be used by the city in the event that there is a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“We are working with the City of Philadelphia to provide a major quarantine center to cope with community members affected by the COVID-19 virus,” said Joel Freedman, who purchased the now closed hospital and owns it through his company Broad Street Healthcare Properties. “We will continue to work with the City in an attempt to find a reasonable, equitable solution."

Hahnemann University Hospital closed Sept. 6 due to "continuing, unsustainable financial losses.

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

There are currently at least 851 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to state health officials. Seven deaths have been reported.

City officials reported 252 COVID-19 cases within Philadelphia. At least 23 patients are hospitalized, and 25 patients are healthcare workers.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP