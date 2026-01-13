Woman wakes up to man exposing himself in Philadelphia home on New Year's Eve: police

Police say a young woman was awoken by a man standing over her exposing himself just hours after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Authorities shared photos of a man who they say began closely following the 20-year-old victim and another person on Cresson and Grape streets around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say the pair became uncomfortable with how closely the unidentified man was following them and quickly entered their residence.

Police say a young woman was awoken by a man standing over her exposing himself just hours after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.

It's believed that the 20-year-old woman fell asleep on the living room couch and was awoken soon after by a man standing over her exposing himself, police said.

The suspect, who police suspect was the same person who had been closely following the victim earlier that night, fled the residence when the woman screamed.

Police say the contents of the woman's purse had been dumped on the floor and $20 was missing.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police believe the suspect is known to frequent the Manyunk section of Philadelphia.