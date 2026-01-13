Norristown murder suspect arrested in Philly after more than a month on the run: DA

The Brief Ziyker Washington, 20, was arrested in the November shooting death of Hamid Boyd in Norristown. Mark Fields, 18, and Theodore Adams, 17, were previously arrested in the deadly shooting. Investigators believe the murder was caused by "senseless feuding between two groups of young people."



A Montgomery County murder suspect was arrested in Philadelphia after investigators say he spent more than a month on the run, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Ziyker Washington, 20, was arrested at a property in Philadelphia on Monday night on murder charges in the late-November shooting death of Hamid Boyd.

Washington was the third person arrested in the deadly shooting that investigators believe stemmed from a feud between two groups, according to detectives.

Mark Fields, 18, and Theodore Adams, 17, were previously arrested in connection to the shooting and are currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Washington is facing several serious charges, including first and second-degree murder and weapons offenses.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele lauded law enforcement for their tireless pursuit of Washington during his time on the run.

"While Washington managed to evade police for more than a month, anyone looking to commit murder in Montgomery County should know that we and our law enforcement partners will never give up finding all murderers until they are behind bars where they can’t harm the law-abiding people of our communities," he said.

Steele said the murder was caused by "senseless feuding between two groups of young people."